Essex installing ‘Knox boxes’ on buildings to help in response to fires

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – The Black Seal in Essex had a major fire about a year and a half ago. The building is now about one of 100 buildings in town, which has a Knox box on it.

Inside the Knox box, there are keys to the building so if firefighters have to respond to a fire as they did at the Black Seal, they can then open the door as opposed to having to break in the door.

The system in Essex has been upgraded so every time one of the boxes is opened, it’s recorded, that way there is more accountability. There’s more security and the fire department is hoping there will be more people willing to put the boxes on their buildings, even single-family homes where some people have been hesitant to do so.

“What it does now is transmits all of the information from the fob and it transmits to the cloud, to a cloud-based server where it records everything that happened with that fob, which box was opened, what location, who opened it, what time, and what time it was closed,” said John Planas, Essex Fire.

When firefighters arrive on the scene, they already know if the building has a Knox box on it and with the upgraded system, a screen will show them where on the building it’s located before they even grab the fob.

Having a fob in hand means that firefighters not only don’t have to break open a door, but they also don’t have to wait for someone to open that door, especially if they’ve had a medical emergency and may not be able to do so.

When firefighters arrive on the scene they already know if the building has a Knox box on it and with this upgraded system, this screen here will show them where on the building it’s located before they even grab the fob.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Digital First: Essex installing 'Knox boxes' on buildings to help in response to fires

News /

Waterford PD investigate profanities spray-painted onto cars

News /

Fox tests positive for rabies in New London

News /

Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook

News /

CT DPH: Mosquitoes in Voluntown test positive for EEE

News /

Calls about child marijuana exposure rise, expected to increase further once recreational pot is sold in CT

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss