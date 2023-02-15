ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Essex was arrested on Tuesday after driving under the influence and engaging police in a pursuit on I-95 in Waterford.

Connecticut State Police responded to multiple calls of an erratic driver traveling southbound on Interstate 95 over the Gold Bridge heading into New London. Troopers caught up to the car at Exit 82 in Waterford and saw the driver traveling between the left and right fog lines.

Police attempted to pull over the car, but the man engaged police in a pursuit for a mile until he was boxed-in by cruisers, bringing the car to a controlled stop. The driver attempted to flee the scene by driving around the cruisers, but troopers repositioned their cars.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Kevin Harris of Essex, failed to comply with officers’ request to get out of the car and began to fight with the troopers. Police said that after a struggle, he was taken into custody.

Harris declined several Standardized Field Sobriety tests, police said.

He was charged with the following: engaging police in pursuit, disobeying the signal of an officer, operating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, interfering with an officer, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Harris was held on a $10,000 bond and is due in New London Court on Wednesday.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app