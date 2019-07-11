Estate of Oakdale man awarded $2 million after a failed cancer diagnosis leads to death

1  of  2
New London

by: Fiona Brady

OAKDALE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Estate of Oakdale man, James Hoznor, was awarded $2 million after doctors at the Veterans Administration Clinic in New London failed to diagnose him with throat cancer in 2014. 

Hoznor underwent a CT scan at the clinic which showed a significant abnormality, but was told he had a swollen spit gland.

Although he experience sore throats and enlarged glands over the 18 months that followed, doctors continued to prescribed him antibiotics and did not address the abnormal CT scan. 

Hoznor was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer in 2015 by a physician outside of the Veterans Administration system. He died in 2017 at age 69 after undergoing extensive treatment. 

The Estate of James Hoznor and his wife, Monique, were represented by Attorney Kelly Reardon.

“Mrs. Hoznor is relieved the case is finally over and pleased that she has been compensated fully for the significant pain and suffering her husband unnecessarily went through due to the negligence of the VA medical providers,” said Reardon. 

The Veterans Administration settled the wrongful death claim on the eve of the trial in the district court in Hartford. 

