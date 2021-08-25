Eversource launches post-storm program to identify, remove hazardous trees and limbs

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Tree trimming is done all year long, especially before a big storm and now after a big storm.

“We’re coming in trying to make sure we don’t have another outage related to this storm,” said Susan Stotts, an arborist with Eversource.

The power company is now partnering with 16 communities hardest hit by Tropical Storm Henri to launch a new post-storm program.

“We’re coming in to try to identify the trees that could still cause a problem,” said Stotts. “Maybe they were damaged in the storm.”

The key to this program is the partnership with the communities like Old Lyme.

“We’re on these roads every day,” David Roberge, Old Lyme Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director.

The towns help identify hazardous trees and branches. Eversource then removes them so they don’t cause future outages.

“Partnering with Eversource is an advantage financially for the community,” said Roberge.

Certain vegetation can grow up to two-three feet a year so tree trimming is an ongoing effort.

“Most of our outages are caused by healthy trees,” said Stotts. “They’re the ones because they have… they’re full of leaves they’re kind of a sail effect.”

“It gives us more resiliency for future power losses,” said Roberge.

He is also glad to see the treetop hazards taken down and taken away because he doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.