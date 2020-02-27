Ex-coach charged with having sex with students sentenced

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former coach at a Connecticut high school charged with having sexual relationships with two female students has avoided prison.

Anthony Facchini, a former assistant football, soccer and track coach at Norwich Free Academy, received a five-year suspended sentence on Wednesday, all of which will be spent on probation.

He apologized for his behavior.

Facchini originally faced two counts of second-degree sexual assault but pleaded no contest in December to risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

The relationships with an 18-year-old senior and a 16-year-old girl were in 2017 and 2018.