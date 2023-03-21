LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed of living in a different time period? How about sporting a corset or jousting on a horse?

If so, you’re in luck.

The Connecticut Renaissance Faire transports visitors back in time with turkey legs, a Medieval Marketplace, comedy stage shows, and combat demos. Guests can witness a knighting ceremony, historical cooking, and entertainment from an aerialist and magician, and even participate in activities like archery and knife-throwing.

The grounds are filled with dozens of vendors, offering beauty products, incense, jewelry, and artwork, along with anything you’d need to create a Renaissance character of your own. Become a fairy with elf ears, a flower crown, and wings, or live out your pirate fantasy with a real sword, boots, and vest. Armor, belts, handcrafted leather, and horns are all for sale.

While costumes are encouraged — and will help you make new friends throughout the day — they’re not required.

Each weekend is a different, unique theme. The season kicks-off on September 2 with a “royal family” theme, followed by a weekend invaded by pirates, roses and romance, wizards, dragons, and time-travelers. It’ll wrap-up the weekend of Oct. 14 for an “All Hallows” special in time for Halloween.

The faire is open Saturdays and Sundays from Sep. 2 to Oct. 15, including Labor Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lebanon Fairgrounds.

Find more information about the faire and grab tickets here.