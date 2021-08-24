Farmers across the state plagued with weather troubles, which is affecting crops

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – This year has been a challenge for farmers and Tropical Storm Henri didn’t help.

“You can see how on this row the wind must have been coming from the north cause all the stalks are leaning that way,” said Karen Scott, who along with her husband Tom own Scott’s Yankee Farmer in East Lyme.

She says while rain soaked the ground it was the wind from Tropical Storm Henri which did the most damage. Along with several corn stalks… two apple trees were knocked over.

“The roots and all came up out of the ground I mean there was no saving them,” said Scott.

But she said it could have been worse and she’s glad it wasn’t.

“I’m not gonna cry about it,” said Scott. “We still have beautiful apples. We’ll start pick your own on Labor Day weekend as usual.”

They’ll also pick the yellow corn once it’s ready.

“It makes it a little bit more difficult because the pickers have to bend down a little bit more to get that corn and snap it off the stalk,” said Scott.

The corn still has about two or three more weeks of growing time and the Scotts are hoping it will continue to grow and during that time no animals get at it.

“Maybe we’re gonna have some trouble with some skunks or something because now it’s a little closer to their territory,” said Scott.

She says they got a little more than two and a half inches of rain with Henri but more may have fallen up north.

The owner of Reichle Farms in East Windsor, which had major losses earlier this summer when one field was under a few feet of water, tells News8 that same field flooded again but it was already a total loss anyway and he’s holding out hope his other fields will dry out like they did before.

“I guess we’re good with rolling with the punches,” said Scott. “We’ve always done it it’s nothing new.”

They also prepare for these storms and look forward to seeing the sun again.

“We picked about a hundred boxes of peaches and got them in our cooler because I certainly didn’t want to find them on the ground Monday morning,” said Scott.