Farmers on alert after thieves steal their hemp plants

(WTNH) — It’s almost time for local farmers to harvest their hemp plants, but the farmers have noticed that some of the plants were stolen. About 40 plants were cut down in North Stonington.

It seems as though the thieves were interrupted because some of the plants were left just laying on the ground with a hole in the fence.

In Simsbury, however, four people were arrested for stealing hemp plants, and police in East Windsor are also investigating after hemp plants were stolen from a farm there.

Dr. Stefan Pecher from Better Together Connecticut told News 8, “Everybody’s ripe, everybody’s ready, so we could really use the extra support and patrols.”

Because of these thefts, security has been stepped up and the farmers have even spent some nights out near the field. They’ll continue to do so at least until harvest time, which is expected in early October.

