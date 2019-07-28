Fatal car vs motorcycle accident closes portion of Boston Post Rd in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–East Lyme Police and Flanders Fire department are responding to a fatal car vs motorcycle accident that has caused a portion of Boston Post Road to close Sunday evening.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has not been identified at this time.

The vehicle operator was transported to the hospital.

Boston Post Road in East Lyme near the Rustic Cafe remains closed until further notice as investigations and accident clean up continues. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.