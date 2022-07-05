File: A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency. (Photo: Thinkstock)

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company responded to a deadly fire late on Monday night.

Officials say the two-alarm fire erupted in a structure building on Cato Corner Road near Prospect Hill Road around 11 p.m. So far, one person whose identity has not yet been released was confirmed dead due to the flames.

Firefighters said they did not suffer any injuries while battling the blaze, which has been put out.

State police and fire marshals said they are investigating the incident.

News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.