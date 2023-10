LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI is assisting police in an active investigation at a home on Whalehead Road in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard.

Autorities were trying to serve an outstanding arrest and search warrant. Several homes have been temproraily evacuated and the road is closed as a precatuin,

Police will provide an update at 2 p.m. Thursday.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.