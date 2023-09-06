The CDC is urging consumers, retailers and restaurateurs to discard oysters linked to a multistate norovirus outbreak. (Getty Images)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers not to eat oysters that were harvested in late August in Groton.

An advisory from the FDA said that consumers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia should not eat the oysters if they were harvested between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 from the Groton Approved harvesting area.

The oysters were potentially contaminated and could cause consumers to get food poisoning, according to the FDA. The affected oysters are from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS and CT-202-SS, AQ with lots L-30 and L-26B1.

The two areas in the Groton Approved site were closed under an emergency action. The commercial harvesters who harvested the oysters voluntarily agreed to recall them, according to the FDA.

The harvesting areas remain closed.