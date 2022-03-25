NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — When you are driving down State Street toward the water in New London, you get a really nice view of the Barque Eagle, the training ship for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Folks who are hoping to build a National Coast Guard Museum here in downtown New London would like to see that be the permanent home for the Barque Eagle right there on City Pier.

It is here Friday because it is part of the celebration of the passage of the federal Omnibus Bill, which infuses $50 million into the $150 million fundraising effort to build the museum. The funding boost helps the National Coast Guard Museum Association reach $131 million of its goal.

“I’ve actually been pinching myself for about a week,” said Sue Curtin, Chairman of the National Coast Guard Museum Association.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy along with Congressman Joe Courtney were joined by the U.S. Coast Guard Band and U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard Friday to celebrate that new infusion of federal funding.

“This is the only service that does not have an institution to be able to tell the story of that service, of that bravery, of that legacy,” Murphy said.

“The time to honor the Coast Guard’s past, present, and future is now,” said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, U.S. Coast Guard.

“I’m looking forward to the added foot traffic and just having more people down here,” said Rob Bernardo, owner of Right Path Organic Café. “It would be good for business.”

He welcomes increased foot traffic for his Bank Street restaurant but like others has some concerns about increased vehicle traffic.

“That would kind of be a good problem to have that there’s so many people that want to come down here they can’t find a parking spot,” Bernardo said.

As part of this project, City Pier itself would be overhauled for the Barque Eagle. There would be a pedestrian walkway from that Water Street garage over the museum, which would also have drop-downs so people would have access to the trains and the ferries.

The federal funding keeps construction of the five story, 80,000 square foot museum on track to begin this summer with doors slated to open by the end of 2024.

“Apart from being an economic driver though, cultural assets like this one really build the vibrancy,” said David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.