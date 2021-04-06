FEMA’s mobile vaccination unit to make stops in eastern CT’s vulnerable communities

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, there is a vaccination clinic going on right now at the Rose City Senior Center. They’re excited right now because next month the FEMA mobile vaccination unit will be coming here to the Rose City.

It will be stopping at many vulnerable areas around the state including here in eastern Connecticut. Later this month it will be in Killingly, then Windham, then here in Norwich, and finally in New London after that.

RELATED: Here’s where to find the FEMA mobile COVID vaccine clinic in CT

“In Norwich, they’ve decided to locate it at St. Mary’s Church in Greenville. Which is a needy part of our community in that it’s a very tight community. Certainly, there’s a need within that area because we tend to have people that are multilingual, people that in many cases lack transportation,” said Patrick McCormack, director, Uncas Health District.

The FEMA mobile vaccination unit is coming here to the city next month but we’re told that Griffin hospital is sending a mobile vaccination unit right here to the Rose City Senior Center tomorrow. So another opportunity for people to get their shot.

For more info: https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal/COVID-19-Vaccination-FEMA-Mobile-Clinic