Feral cat tests positive for rabies in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)– A feral cat has tested positive for rabies in Griswold.

The Uncas Health District says that the feral cat was found in the area of Route 201, Glasgo Road, and when tested, confirmed to have rabies.

Health officials warn the public to never feed or approach wild animals because rabies is a deadly disease that can also infect people.

Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin and mucous membranes.

Anyone with questions or concerns about rabies can contact the Uncas Health District at (860) 823-1189 or NECCOG Animal Control at (860) 774-1253.