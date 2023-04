GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery crash on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton Friday has shut down Interstate 95.

State police said a fuel tanker rolled over, sparking a huge fire. Authorities said the fire spread to buildings below the bridge.

Injuries are reported, but state police did not elaborate on how many people are injured or the extent of their injuries.

Major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

DEEP is responding to the crash.

Credit: Lorelei Phillips





Check back for updates.