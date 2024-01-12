NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — With another round of rain and strong winds on the way, residents and businesses in Norwich are bracing for more flooding.

Norwich officials said residents who live near the Yantic River should be prepared to evacuate if the river floods excessively from heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

It was a devastating start to 2024 for business owner John Ryan, who says he was in the midst of transitioning his food truck Brick & Basil to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The restaurant was scheduled to open in February, but that won’t be possible anymore, as flooding from the Yantic River turned his parking lot into a shallow sinkhole.

“I’m really at a loss for words. Honestly, it’s taken me quite some time ever since it happened… it feels like a bad dream,” he said.

He estimates the damage to his restaurant is between $30,000 to $50,000.

Meanwhile, Dixie Donuts across the street, was also washed out earlier this week. The long-time family business says it lost thousands of dollars in revenue, as it was forced to close for two days.

“It was very upsetting,” owner Jennifer Baker said. “I had to leave, and I was watching my cameras and watching the water just come into the shop and before you know it, I could see things floating,” Baker said. “I had no idea it was going to do what it did.”

More rain on the way has the community nervous, especially with a leak on the Fitchville Pond Dam that was detected this week. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) crews spent the day finishing the repairs, adding sandbags and installing a coffer dam.

“The coffer dam will keep everything safe,” Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said. “I want the people to know that if you’re in the affected areas you better stay on high alert.”

He added he believes the river will be able to handle the second round of rain forecasted, as the water has receded to normal levels and there is no leftover snow.

The mayor met with federal politicians Friday, discussing support for a remediation plan to expand the Yantic River’s basin – a crucial measure that will help mitigate future flooding.

As for businesses, Mayor Nystrom says there will be financial support available.

Local businesses impacted by flooding are being advised to contact the mayor’s office to be put on a list to be notified when there are more details.