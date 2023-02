NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire caused heavy damage to a home in New London.

Firefighters were called to the home on Grove Street at 12:05 a.m. Monday.

Two people were home at the time of the fire, and both were able to get out safely, fire officials said.

The fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.