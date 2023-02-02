WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning.

According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof.

Five Waterford companies, as well as the New London Fire Department, responded to the fire, knocking it down.

Units are still on-scene.

This is an active investigation.

