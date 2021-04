OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WTNH) — Multiple fire departments were sent to put out a fire at a home in Old Saybrook on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire broke out on Vincent Avenue, in the Saybrook Manor section of town.

There have been no injuries reported.

Westbrook Fire Department sent an Engine Company to the scene, while the Clinton Fire Department provided a Rapid Intervention Team.

No cause has been determined at this time. The Old Saybrook Fire Marshal will investigate.