Crews battle large fire at Montville scrap yard

Fire at Montville scrap yard (Credit: Chesterfield Fire Co. PIO)

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Montville are working to put out a large fire at a scrap yard.

Just after 1 a.m., firefighters were called to 33 Pequot Rd. to put out the flames.

Credit: Chesterfield Fire Co. PIO

Montville’s four Volunteer Fire Companies, along with Montville career staff firefighters, and mutual aid firefighters from area partner departments were called to the scene.

The Chesterfield Fire Company told News 8 this will be an extended operation, adding that crews have been primarily utilizing tankers for water supply.

No injuries have been reported.

The case of the fire has yet to be determined. No buildings were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.