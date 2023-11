HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Berlin Fire Department knocked down a shed fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to a call at 4:57 p.m. about a barn fire near the Chamberlain Highway.

Crews arrived to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames. Crews extinguished the fire and overhauled the shed.

The scene of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office. Check back with News8 for updates.