NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A third alarm fire erupted in an abandoned mill in Norwich on Wednesday.

The Norwich Emergency Dispatch center said in a press release that they received a 9-1-1 call late Wednesday night, reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River.

Several local fire departments joined the Norwich Fire Department and were dispatched to the mill once a third alarm was requested by Norwich Fire Department. Upon arrival, units said they found the mill engulfed in flames. Thankfully, the building was vacant.

Additional units were called from Mohegan Sun, Mashantucket, New London, and the Naval Submarine Base to assist with fast air and water monitoring.

The fire was knocked down in just over an hour, and it was placed under control in two hours according to the press release.

Companies are still on the scene wetting down hotspots, officials stated.

The cause of the flames is still under investigation by fire marshals.

There are no reported injuries, and officials said that further information will be released when it becomes available.