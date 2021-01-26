Fire officials release full report on New London fire connected to death of former Zappos CEO

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 17: Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh poses after delivering a keynote presentation at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 17, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zappos.com is a shoe and clothing online retailer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The fire investigation into the New London fire that killed former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is now complete.

New London’s Fire Marshal’s Office released the report Tuesday morning, saying that the investigation team has developed four hypotheses as to what caused the fire and how human factors could have also contributed to Hsieh’s death.

Credit: New London PD

The office of the state medical examiner said Hsieh died of smoke inhalation and his death was ruled an accident.

According to the report, the first hypothesis is that “the portable propane heater came into direct contact or into proximity of the heating elements with the nearby combustibles resulting in a fire.”

Another hypothesis is that a “carelessly discarded smoking material (either cigarettes or marijuana) is the cause of the fire.”

Credit: New London PD

The report says that the third hypothesis is that “the misuse of candles started this fire.”

And lastly, investigators say that “it is also possible that carelessness or even an intentional act by Hsieh could have started this fire.”

A December Wall Street Journal report said that before he went inside the shed, he had asked people to check on him every five minutes and that he had used a heater to reduce the oxygen level in the shed.

WSJ also reported he was experimenting with drugs, drinking, had a fascination with fire, and was depriving his body of food and oxygen.

Credit: New London PD

Since fire investigators were not able to eliminate all potential ignition sources through their investigation, the fire is classified as undetermined at this time. If new information is learned, then officials say that the case will be reopened.

You can read the full report below:

On Nov. 18, 2020, Hsieh was found critically injured in a fire in a shed at the back of his home on Pequot Ave. Two days before, firefighters were called to two fires at the same address.

Below is a timeline of events that led up to the fatal fire: