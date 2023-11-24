NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A firefighter was injured after a second-alarm fire early Friday morning in New London, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred around 2 a.m. on Pleasant Street. Officials said one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The fire is being investigated by the fire marshall’s office.

News 8 is working to learn if there were other injuries reported following the fire and if there are any occupants displaced.

