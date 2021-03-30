Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at 5-story Norwich apartment

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in the Taftville section of Norwich responded to a second alarm fire at The Lofts at Ponemah Mills apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The Taftville Volunteer Fire Department was on scene at the 5-story building on the 600 block of Norwich Avenue.

News 8 has learned that contractors were doing work in an area away from residents when a small fire sparked in the wall. Crews responded and put the fire out quickly.

There are no reported injuries.

No residents were evacuated, but the fire alarm went off so that sent people out of the building. No residents have been displaced.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.

