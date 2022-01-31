Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at Niantic shopping plaza

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a shopping plaza in Niantic Monday night.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire at Midway Mall on Flanders Road around 4:45 p.m. The East Lyme Fire Department told News 8 this is a shopping plaza with multiple businesses.

Flanders Road from Society Road to Industrial Park Road is closed, according to a post on East Lyme Public Safety’s Facebook page.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

No word yet on if anyone was injured or a cause of the fire.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for updates.

