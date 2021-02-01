Firefighters in New London honor fallen brother despite blizzard-like conditions

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — In New London Monday, snow was piling up all day, but that did not stop firefighters honoring their fallen brother.

The city’s box plow went along Bank Street and State Street to pick up the snow instead of just pushing it aside. They carried it to Parade Plaza and dumped it there, that way it didn’t pile up all along the streets.

Brian Sear with the Department of Public Works Director says there are 63 miles of streets in the city and his department has all different types of plows and sizes.

There are nine large plows, seven medium plows, and some smaller plows that are bobcat style and can get into places that are harder to reach.

The city has a parking ban in effect Monday so there is no parking in the downtown area. Outside of downtown there is only parking on the even side of the street.

“The important thing for us is we get the de-icing material down,” said Sear. ”We’re using a new compound this year which is a blue color. So if you go around and see all the blue that’s the new compound that we’re using and it’s a nicer material. It’s not as sticky as some of the others we use.”

A lot of things were shut down because of the storm, but one thing the snow did not stop was a very special ceremony behind City Hall honoring a fallen firefighter in New London.

Lt. John O’Connor and three civilians died 28 years ago today on Feb. 1, 1993, after he responded to a call for a fire with entrapment. The weather did not stop firefighters from braving the snow and cold to remember him.