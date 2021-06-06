19 people displaced after 3rd alarm fire in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Surrounding towns were on the scene of a third alarm fire on Roath Street Sunday afternoon.

Norwich Fire Chief said they were dispatched at 1:27 p.m. to 48 Roath Street for a reported structure fire.

Fire arrived to the scene at 1:33 p.m. to a second alarm fire which later turned into a third alarm fire. Five Norwich volunteer companies assisted as well as stations from surrounding towns.

Fire officials said there were reports of two people stuck in the building. Fire and police did a primary search to make sure no one was in the building.

The fire then extended to 42 Roath Street and was put under control at 3:56 p.m.. A third house did sustain damage.

Norwich fire tells News 8, five families were displaced making that a total of 19 people who are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Three firefighters did sustain minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The cause is still under investigation.

