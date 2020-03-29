First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Old Lyme’s Emergency Operations Center reported the town’s first case of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

In a Statement from Timothy Griswold, First Selectman, he said he is not surprised someone in his town has contracted the virus, given the speed of the spread.

This news is not cause for panic. Continue to wash your hands with soap often, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, stay home and limit outside travel, and remember to call and check on your neighbors and loved ones. – Old Lyme First Selectman Timothy Griswold

First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Old Lyme: https://t.co/orwQ3A4foa — Old Lyme EOC (@OldLymeEOC) March 29, 2020

The first selectman urged residents to call their doctor if they are feeling sick and believe they may have COVID-19. He reminded the public to isolate within your home, and “if you need to call for emergency services, make sure to let them know the symptoms you are experiencing so they can use personal protective equipment upon arrival.”

They are keeping all information about COVID-19 on the Old Lyme website. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting OLCOVID19 to 888-777.