Breaking News
Gov. Lamont tours Guilford manufacturer making ventilators for coronavirus patients world-wide, in CT

First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Old Lyme

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
old-lyme_map_1523901578816.jpg

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Old Lyme’s Emergency Operations Center reported the town’s first case of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

In a Statement from Timothy Griswold, First Selectman, he said he is not surprised someone in his town has contracted the virus, given the speed of the spread.

This news is not cause for panic. Continue to wash your hands with soap often, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, stay home and limit outside travel, and remember to call and check on your neighbors and loved ones.

– Old Lyme First Selectman Timothy Griswold

The first selectman urged residents to call their doctor if they are feeling sick and believe they may have COVID-19. He reminded the public to isolate within your home, and “if you need to call for emergency services, make sure to let them know the symptoms you are experiencing so they can use personal protective equipment upon arrival.”

They are keeping all information about COVID-19 on the Old Lyme website. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting OLCOVID19 to 888-777.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

For $59 you can help name Mystic Aquarium's new penguin chick

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "For $59 you can help name Mystic Aquarium's new penguin chick"

Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home"

Shoreline towns urge people traveling from NY to summer homes to quarantine for 14 days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoreline towns urge people traveling from NY to summer homes to quarantine for 14 days"

Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely during coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely during coronavirus crisis"

Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning"

CT shoreline seafood markets see drop in demand, prices during coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT shoreline seafood markets see drop in demand, prices during coronavirus crisis"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss