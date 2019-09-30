First ‘CBD American Shaman’ franchise in the state opens in Preston

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– At Preston Market, there is a whole new section of the store where people can now shop.

This is actually the first CBD American Shaman franchise in the state. There are 300 nationwide.



They say what makes them different from other CBD shops is that they have nanotechnology which in the process breaks down the CBD into tinier molecules which absorb faster and give quicker effects.



They also allow people to sample the products so they know what they’re getting before they buy them.

“I had her go like this and put it on her temples. She left and came back maybe an hour or so later and said I can’t believe my migraine is gone,” said Stephanie Hunter, CBD American Shaman Preston.

In addition to the water soluble selection, the cloud tincture, and capsules they also have products that already have the CBD in it like this unsweet tea.