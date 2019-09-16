First confirmed human case of EEE in CT found in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Health announced Monday that the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Connecticut this season has been identified.

The DPH Commissioner Renee D. Coleman-Michelle announced Monday that an adult resident of East Lyme has tested positive for EEE.

According to DPH, the patient fell ill at the end of August with encephalitis, and is receiving ongoing treatment in the hospital.

Dr. Matthew Cartter, Director of Infectious Diseases for the DPH explained, “This is the second human case of EEE ever reported in Connecticut. The first human case of EEE reported in Connecticut occurred in the fall of 2013.”

The EEE virus has been identified in mosquitoes in 12 towns and in horses in two other towns. Towns where mosquitoes have tested positive for EEE include Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Groton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Madison, North Stonington, Plainfield, Shelton, Stonington, and Voluntown.

Multiple horses have also tested positive for EEE virus in Colchester and Columbia this season.

According to DPH, there have been a total of 8 human cases of EEE infection in Massachusetts and one human case in Rhode Island; one case in each state resulted in a fatality.

In a statement, the DPH reports that in “severe cases of EEE virus infection, (involving encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain), begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, and coma. Approximately a third of patients who develop EEE die, and many of those who survive have mild to severe brain damage.”

The DPH reports that there is no specific treatment for EEE.

The DPH warns residents to protect themselves and their children: avoid outdoor activities from dusk to dawn (the time when mosquitoes are most active).