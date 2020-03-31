1  of  2
Breaking News
First COVID-19 death within Uncas Health District CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

First COVID-19 death within Uncas Health District

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Uncas Health District has confirmed its first COVID-19 death of a patient Tuesday.

They say the individual is a Norwich man in his 40s.

“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death of a person within the Uncas Health District due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient had recently been admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment. The Uncas Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed.” said Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District’s Director of Health.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Siblings make 402 'snack packs' for hospital employees during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Siblings make 402 'snack packs' for hospital employees during coronavirus outbreak"

Officials warns against flushing wipes down the toilet

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warns against flushing wipes down the toilet"

For $59 you can help name Mystic Aquarium's new penguin chick

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "For $59 you can help name Mystic Aquarium's new penguin chick"

Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home"

Shoreline towns urge people traveling from NY to summer homes to quarantine for 14 days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoreline towns urge people traveling from NY to summer homes to quarantine for 14 days"

Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely during coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely during coronavirus crisis"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss