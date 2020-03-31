First COVID-19 death within Uncas Health District

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Uncas Health District has confirmed its first COVID-19 death of a patient Tuesday.

They say the individual is a Norwich man in his 40s.

“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death of a person within the Uncas Health District due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient had recently been admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment. The Uncas Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed.” said Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District’s Director of Health.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.