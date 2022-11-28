(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut.

The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays, I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

According to DPH, as of November 26, there have been around 6,000 flu cases reported in the state and 102 hospitalizations.

No additional information was released about the person who died from the flu.

