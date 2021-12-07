First Lady Jill Biden to visit Connecticut Thursday

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden gestures as she speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Connecticut Thursday.

The White House said Biden will travel to Groton with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware. Biden serves as the sponsor of the submarine.

Biden and Del Toro are expected to arrive in Groton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Biden and Toro will then attend a holiday gathering hosted by the United Through Reading at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London launches on-demand rideshare service pilot program

News /

Arrest made in deadly fire in New London

News /

Make-A-Wish helps 5-year-old Maine boy's dreams come true at Mystic Aquarium

News /

Municipal officials express concern about workforce at CCM convention

News /

Expired COIVD-19 vaccines administered to patients in Norwich last month

News /

Mystic Aquarium seeks donations to feed animals sustainably sourced food

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss