First Lady Jill Biden to visit Connecticut Thursday

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Connecticut Thursday.

The White House said Biden will travel to Groton with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware. Biden serves as the sponsor of the submarine.

Biden and Del Toro are expected to arrive in Groton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Biden and Toro will then attend a holiday gathering hosted by the United Through Reading at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton at 5:15 p.m.