‘Flag Man’ in Old Saybrook waves stars and stripes to bring joy to others this Labor Day weekend

New London

by: WTNH Photojournalist Frank Glowski

Posted: / Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An Old Saybrook man who has overcome his own challenges now aims to spread joy through his town. You can see him waving a flag on weekends and holidays along Route 1, hoping to lift people’s spirits as well as his own.

Lennell Holloman, known as ‘Flag Man’, told News 8 he started his tradition with a little flag and has since upgraded to a larger version.

“I’m proud to hold this flag every day I’m out here,” Holloman explained. “This makes me happy to see people smile. I’m trying to bring everybody together. Too much fighting going on in the world right now. And to come together as one, we need to love everybody. Respect everybody…That I can bring joy to the world by doing this.”

Holloman adds that the American flag is a representation of the history behind this country. “It brings tears to my eyes sometimes when I’m out here…Be kind to each other. Have a nice Labor Day weekend.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

