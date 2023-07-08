MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday was a nice day to be out on the water, especially with the heat. Many headed to the pop-up Floatswella festival in Mystic.

It’s a free event where anyone with a “paddle craft,” like a canoe, kayak or paddle board, can enjoy live music from the water on the Mystic River.

This year, organizers brought back a reggae theme.

“The first two years were reggae and last year we went with a 60, 70’s, 80’s band. But the jive that comes off with reggae, just the whole feel it just perfect for this kind of event,” said Bruce Flax, president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

This is Floatswella’s fourth year, meant to being the Mystic community together by watercraft.