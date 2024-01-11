NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews continue to repair the Fitchville Pond Dam on Thursday. The leak in the dam caused concerns along the Yantic River in Bozrah and Norwich.

State agencies told News 8 that the cause of the leak was due to several factors, including a lack of maintenance and high water levels in the Yantic River, which ultimately put too much pressure on the dam.

Following Wednesday’s leak of the Fitchville Pond Dam, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been installing a coffer dam to temporarily stabilize the structure while it comes up with a permanent solution.

“We’re doing that so we can take pressure off the dam and also get in so we can inspect the face of the dam,” Chuck Lee, the assistant director of DEEP, said.

Lee said the leak was more than one cubic foot in size.

According to the mayor, things could have been much worse if it hadn’t been for the early detection of the leak.