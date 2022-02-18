GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – In Groton, a tree branch fell on a bar on Bridge Street and caused some damage to the roof of the building.

The branch also knocked out power from 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. in the area.

“I was a little shocked, but with Mother Nature, you never know what you’re going to get, but I was really shocked. I’m still shocked,” said Jimmy Beard, an employee of the bar.

Fortunately, they are not currently using the outdoor bar or outdoor seating.

The tree will be removed and News 8 was told this business may be able to open.

All across the state, and especially in Eastern CT, trees fell knocking out power and closing roads. That kept tree crews and power crews busy all day on Friday.

“We just have to get all the debris off of here and get it off the building so they can tarp it up and clean up the mess,” said Steve Lamb, Lamb’s Family Tree Care.

