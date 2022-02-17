EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Amtrak is hoping to replace a fence along Main Street in the Niantic section of East Lyme. The fence keeps people from trespassing on the tracks.

Most will agree that the fence needs to be replaced as it’s rusty and some parts are very loose.

Folks in the area are not happy with what Amtrak is suggesting to replace it. It’s a black picket fence, about eight feet tall, and they say it will ruin the views of Niantic Bay.

“It’s covering up too much. I mean this is just, it looks natural, it looks nice. Like I said, we drive an hour just to come here, just to sit by the water. I think it would ruin the aesthetics of the whole place,” said Ben Torres of Newtown.

The town says it had to get special permission from Amtrak to put the chain-link fence along the new downtown park and it’s hoping it will be able to keep the fence and have Amtrak continue with something very similar the rest of the way.