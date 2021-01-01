Folks wash away 2020 and welcome first day of 2021 with 3rd Annual Sea Breeze Plunge at Black Point Beach

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t let the thermometer fool you – Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, was a beach day. At least, for some at Black Point Beach in Niantic.

Over at Black Point Beach, folks celebrated the first day of 2021 with the 3rd Annual Sea Breeze Plunge. The events of 2020 had to make this year’s plunge just a little more special.

“Oh absolutely.. It’s like I said, ‘Come on, we’ll all dive in and cleanse away 2020,” says Mary Liz Shea, the Sea Breeze Plunge Organizer.

Regarding the temperature of the water, Shea says, “Freezing. It’s freezing, but it’s five seconds of your life. That’s how I look at it, but it’s really refreshing when you get out.”

Shea said her goal is to be doing this every year on New Year’s Day until she’s 80. She said it’s been mostly the same group, although they usually add a new member.