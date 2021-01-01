Folks wash away 2020 and welcome first day of 2021 with 3rd Annual Sea Breeze Plunge at Black Point Beach

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t let the thermometer fool you – Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, was a beach day. At least, for some at Black Point Beach in Niantic.

Over at Black Point Beach, folks celebrated the first day of 2021 with the 3rd Annual Sea Breeze Plunge. The events of 2020 had to make this year’s plunge just a little more special.

“Oh absolutely.. It’s like I said, ‘Come on, we’ll all dive in and cleanse away 2020,” says Mary Liz Shea, the Sea Breeze Plunge Organizer.

Regarding the temperature of the water, Shea says, “Freezing. It’s freezing, but it’s five seconds of your life. That’s how I look at it, but it’s really refreshing when you get out.”

Shea said her goal is to be doing this every year on New Year’s Day until she’s 80. She said it’s been mostly the same group, although they usually add a new member.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Folks wash away 2020 and welcome first day of 2021 with 3rd Annual Sea Breeze Plunge at Black Point Beach

News /

East Lyme man arrested, accused of setting his own porch on fire

News /

Eastern CT small businesses, restaurants prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations to look different amid pandemic

News /

'The Cake Lady' in New London retiring due to pandemic crisis

News /

Norwich man encouraging residents to spread holiday spirit with bell ringing on Christmas Eve

News /

Days before fire that claimed life of former Zappos CEO, New London firefighters responded to two calls at Pequot Ave. home

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss