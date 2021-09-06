Food truck in Old Saybrook pays tribute to 13 U.S. troops killed in Kabul Airport bombing

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — While beaches were packed this Labor Day holiday weekend, one table was intentionally kept empty at Harvey’s Beach in Old Saybrook.

The solemn tribute was put together by the owner of the food truck “Kim’s Shore She-Shed.” All in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the bombing outside the Kabul airport only weeks ago.

RELATED: Local Afghan families worried about the safety of their loved ones in Kabul following deadly explosions

Kim Morgan, the owner of “Kim’s Shore She-Shed,” told News 8, “I take the time and I put together something so beautiful as that table, to represent something terrible that happened, but out of respect for the families and the fallen soldiers.”

The table was decorated with flowers, an American flag, and a sign bearing the names of the fallen service members.