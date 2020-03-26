For $59 you can help name Mystic Aquarium’s new penguin chick

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

African penguin chick (Credit: Mystic Aquarium)

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium needs helping to name the chick that was welcomed into the African penguin colony in February.

This is the first time friends and fans can help pick a penguin’s name. 

Traditionally, visitors at the Penguin Pavilion see the colored beads on the wings of each African penguin in the colony. Indicative of their gender and their numbered place in the colony, these beads become their name.

“We’re all in this together,” said Tracy Camp, an Assistant Supervisor with the aquarium’s animal care team, who focuses on penguin care. “So, we wanted to make this a community effort.”

The aquarium will host a naming contest for the chick as an important fundraising initiative as well.

People can submit their names for $59. The money will help care for the animals at the aquarium.

Submissions can be sent online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Niantic family spreads joy by setting up Christmas, Halloween displays outside their home"

Shoreline towns urge people traveling from NY to summer homes to quarantine for 14 days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoreline towns urge people traveling from NY to summer homes to quarantine for 14 days"

Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely during coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely during coronavirus crisis"

Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning"

CT shoreline seafood markets see drop in demand, prices during coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT shoreline seafood markets see drop in demand, prices during coronavirus crisis"

Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss