For $59 you can help name Mystic Aquarium’s new penguin chick

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium needs helping to name the chick that was welcomed into the African penguin colony in February.

This is the first time friends and fans can help pick a penguin’s name.

Traditionally, visitors at the Penguin Pavilion see the colored beads on the wings of each African penguin in the colony. Indicative of their gender and their numbered place in the colony, these beads become their name.

“We’re all in this together,” said Tracy Camp, an Assistant Supervisor with the aquarium’s animal care team, who focuses on penguin care. “So, we wanted to make this a community effort.”

The aquarium will host a naming contest for the chick as an important fundraising initiative as well.

People can submit their names for $59. The money will help care for the animals at the aquarium.

Submissions can be sent online.