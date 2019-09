NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) –The former head of the Department of Homeland Security and White House chief of staff John Kelly will be visiting the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London.

Kelly will address cadets during their Regimental Review. The review is one of the oldest cadet traditions where cadets march in formation while responding to a precise set of commands.

The public is invited to the reviews. They start at 4 p.m. Thursday at Washington Parade Field at the academy.