Fox tests positive for rabies in New London

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Ledge Light Health District announced on Tuesday that a fox found in New London tested positive for rabies.

The fox found in the area of Georgiana Street and Cape Ann Court was tested and found to be positive for rabies on October 4.

The public is being asked to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

Rabies can infect all warm-blooded animals, including humans, and is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may become infected.

The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when saliva comes in contact with any open wounds.

Anyone with concerns is being asked to contact New London Animal Control at 860-447-5231.

