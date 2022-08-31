MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods Resort Casino is kicking-off its 30th anniversary in style with a newly-announced $85 million property development project for a new casino, set to open next summer.

Dubbed El San Juan Casino, the space will include a state-of-the-art gaming space, spanning across 50,000 square feet, featuring both table games and slot machines, as well as a new luxurious high-limit slot area. Additionally, guests can take a seat at the new 13,00 square foot celebrity chef-owned restaurant, set to be revealed later this year.

An expansive 40-seat bar featuring over 35 slot machines will also make an appearance, along with a 15-seat public bar.

“From our modest bingo beginnings in 1986 to the impressive, full sweep of gaming options now available at Foxwoods, we are excited to announce yet another amenity that will entice guests from near and far to visit,” Jason Guyot, President, and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino said in a statement. “Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together, we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life.”

The new casino is just one of the ways Foxwoods is celebrating its 30-year anniversary; Foxwoods recently announced property-wide updates like the upcoming opening of Sushi by Bou with a sushi suite, as well as the forthcoming Wahlburgers, set to open next summer. Sports fans will also have the chance to enjoy CardVault, a first-of-its-kind retail experience for sports memorabilia.