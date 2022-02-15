MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods Resort Casino is celebrating its 30th anniversary by announcing plans to expand its facility even more.

It all started with the huge high-stakes bingo hall that the Mashantucket Pequots were able to open on their reservation in the mid-1980s. After that, the tribe added casinos, retail and other entertainment and activities.

They are building a new bingo hall which will open this spring. The old location will become a 75,000-foot Rainmaker Expo Space, Diamond Parking will be tripled and a new elevator entrance will open into the main part of the resort.

Plus, Great Wolf Lodge will be coming to Mashantucket in 2024.

“We are just getting started, and Foxwoods we cannot wait to celebrate with all of you throughout the year,” Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino said.

