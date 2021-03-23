Foxwoods bringing back live entertainment with COVID precautions in place

New London

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods is bringing back live entertainment this summer. The resort and casino is reopening its grand theater and resuming shows on the big stage at limited capacity amid the ongoing pandemic.

Extensive COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including fewer seats to allow for social distancing and a structured entering and exiting process including reserved entry times.

All guests will be required to take a rapid COVID test prior to arrival.

Comedian Dave Chapelle leads the summer lineup with two performances in June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Foxwoods bringing back live entertainment with COVID precautions

News /

Dinosaur Place in Nature's Art Village set to reopen for the season Friday with COVID restrictions

News /

New London area health districts working together to help community get transportation to COVID vaccine appointments

News /

Bluff Point State Park in Groton closed due to fire

News /

Distancing guidelines make reaching full capacity a challenge for some establishments

News /

Gov. Lamont reaches gaming expansion agreement with Mohegan, Mashantucket Pequot tribes

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss