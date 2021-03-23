Foxwoods bringing back live entertainment with COVID precautions in place

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods is bringing back live entertainment this summer. The resort and casino is reopening its grand theater and resuming shows on the big stage at limited capacity amid the ongoing pandemic.

Extensive COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including fewer seats to allow for social distancing and a structured entering and exiting process including reserved entry times.

All guests will be required to take a rapid COVID test prior to arrival.

Comedian Dave Chapelle leads the summer lineup with two performances in June.