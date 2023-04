MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during an altercation at Foxwoods Resort and Casino over the weekend.

According to the Foxwoods public affairs director, an altercation took place between two employees, which resulted in one employee being taken to the hospital.

The incident was isolated and is now being investigated by authorities, the director said.

News 8 reached out to Mashantucket police for further comment.

