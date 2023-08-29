LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods Resort Casino celebrated the opening of its newest expansion on Tuesday, welcoming additions that have been in the works for years.

The Pequot Woodlands Casino includes more than 430 slot machines, a 40-seat slot bar, 24 game tables, a new high limit slot room and a bar. There’s also a Wahlburgers.

“We hatched a master plan in 2021,” said Jason Guyot, the president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “You’re now starting to see some of those plans come to fruition.”

That includes the opening of Golden Dragon, an expo center and a new bingo hall. The casino is also building a Great Wolf Lodge.